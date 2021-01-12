Murder of Cleveland Clinic employee remains unsolved after 7 years

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It has been seven years since a Cleveland Clinic health care worker was gunned down on his way to take part in an organ transplant.

The family of the Stephen Halton, Jr., father of two, spoke out on Monday, hoping his killer will eventually be caught.

“Every time we get to this day, every time we get to this day, no matter how we prepare ourselves, we know it’s coming, it’s very painful,” said an emotional Stephen Halton, Sr.

Stephen Halton, Jr. was shot and killed on his way to work. His parents said the agony they feel is still fresh.

“It hurts so much. There’s nothing that I can express to anybody that can make them understand,” said Sheila Halton, the victim’s mother.

Just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2014, the 30-year old anesthesia tech was shot and killed near Grovewood Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland. He was waiting for an RTA bus, headed to the Cleveland Clinic to take part in a liver transplant. Portions of streets near the intersection have been named in Stephen’s honor.

“I reflect back on even how crazy 2020 was with the coronavirus pandemic, I think about the Browns making it to the playoffs, I think about all of these things that he rightfully so, should have been here to experience and yet, someone decided to take his life,” said Tanesha Moss, Halton’s sister.

The Halton family said homicide detectives have not told them of any developments in the investigation. They said they hope bringing attention to their son’s murder each year will help someone remember a clue that could solve the case or give someone the courage to step forward and turn themselves in.

“It still feels very fresh. It doesn’t make us feel good that it’s been seven years since he was murdered and no one has been caught,” said Stephen’s mother.

“He never got a chance to see our grandson, Skylar, graduate from elementary school, you know, Serena going to school. We had to stand in the gap for all of these different things,” said Halton Sr.

Stephen’s children are now 10 and 12. His sister is now married and raising kids of her own. The family said it hopes after seven years this is the year, they find closure.

“All I have is the memory and even now an even greater distant memory of the life that he lived,” Moss said.

“There’s nothing that we can do to bring him back, but we have to be his voice,” Sheila Halton said.

FOX 8 reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for the latest on the murder investigation. We have not heard back from them.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: