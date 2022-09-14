CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 22-year-old man is in custody, suspected of killing a 46-year-old man who was found shot to death Wednesday in the basement of an Ellis Avenue home in Canton.

Ryan Charles Harmer, 22, of Canton, is charged with murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary in the death of 46-year-old Michael J. McCrae, of Canton, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting death just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue Northeast. They found the man unresponsive in the home’s basement and with several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harmer soon after surrendered to U.S. Marshals and Canton police at a home along Harmont Avenue Northeast, according to police. He has yet to appear in court.

Ryan Charles Harmer (Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call Canton police at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be made through Tip411. Click here to sign up for Tip411.