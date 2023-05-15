[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City police reported five people were shot and killed in a string of violent incidents reported over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in three of the four reported incidents. Anyone with information on those responsible is urged to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463), which is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Saturday, May 13

1:20 p.m., 5700 block of Hamlet Avenue

A woman who reported a burglary at her home then began searching the neighborhood for her belongings found a dead man inside an abandoned home. Officers found the man with apparent gunshot wounds to his head and leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 53-year-old Gary McConaha of Garfield Heights. The cause and manner of his death have not been released.

10:10 p.m., East 88th Street

A 26-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head, laying in the middle of the street between Bessemer and Marshall avenues. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined the man had attended a vigil for another homicide victim and was shot by a man during an argument with other attendees. The unknown suspect left in a dark-colored SUV but then came back and shot the man several more times.

Sunday, May 14

3 a.m., East 76th Street and Korman Avenue

Police responded to an after-hours club and were directed toward three shooting victims. A 23-year-old woman found in the passenger seat of a vehicle was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and was also pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, a 23-year-old woman, was found outside the vehicle, shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators learned the three women were out that evening and had returned to the home of the third victim who survived. Two men approached in a vehicle and argued with the victims, then opened fire. They then left in a vehicle.

3:17 a.m., 13000 block of St. James Avenue

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest on the porch of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned the man and his girlfriend lived at the home. Witnesses reported hearing them arguing. Two men were in a vehicle in the driveway of the home, one of whom reportedly shot the man, then left. The victim’s 28-year-od girlfriend

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 39-year-old Quentin Daniel of Cleveland. The cause and manner of his death have not been released.

Additionally, three people were shot early Sunday along Ashbury Avenue, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.