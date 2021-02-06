Murder, assault charges filed after 2 kids killed, 1 wounded in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man is facing aggravated murder and felonious assault charges in an Ohio shooting that killed two of his girlfriend’s children and critically wounded a third.
Toledo police said in social media posts that the children were shot “during a domestic dispute” outside a Byrneport Apartments unit in west Toledo.
The third child shot was in critical condition and continued to “fight for life” late Friday, police tweeted.
The Toledo Blade reported that court documents indicate that a 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy died from the gunshot wounds and a 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once.