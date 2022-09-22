** See related coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns kick off against the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. tonight at home.

If you’re headed to FirstEnergy Stadium, here’s everything you need to know about parking, tailgating and downtown traffic.

Getting there

The Muni Lot opened at noon for tailgaters, who are urged to get there early.

Overflow traffic will go to the industrial area beginning at East 38th Street and King Avenue. Watch for traffic officers’ instructions for lining up along King Avenue, East 40th Street or Lakeside Avenue.

If you’re waiting to get in, don’t clog up major thoroughfares like East 9th Street, the Shoreway, South Marginal Road, East 55th Street or St. Clair Avenue — let that traffic keep moving.

Road closures

All freeway exits around FirstEnergy Stadium will be closed by 6 p.m. and will stay closed until the game is over. The East 9th Street and West 3rd Street ramps will open after the game starts and close again when the stadium lets out.

Traffic around the stadium will be limited to Browns Pass holders and those dropping off individuals with disabilities. They can only reach the stadium via North Marginal Road westbound from East 55th Street.

Parking

Downtown parking restrictions start are from 4 p.m. to midnight today. Look for signs on posts, poles and parking meters that show you where NOT to park.

Violators will be ticketed and towed to the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center, 3040 Quigley Road.

Tailgating rules

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (no charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

No in/out privileges

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

The municipal lot parking fee is $30. Large vehicles like motorhomes, RVs or buses aren’t allowed in.

