Muni lot rules: Things to know before Browns first home game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns first regular-season home game is Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

But before you pack up the car to head downtown to tailgate for the matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Division of Police has a few things they would like you to know.

The Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot opens at 7 a.m. and costs $25 per occupied space. Vehicles cannot line up on the Shoreway before the lot opens, and cannot wait on East 9th Street, South Marginal Road, East 55th Street or St. Clair Avenue. Traffic overflow will be directed to the industrial area at East 38th Street and King Avenue.

“If you plan to travel to the muni lot for tailgating, plan to arrive early,” Cleveland police said in a bulletin on Thursday.

Muni lot tailgating rules:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

There will be 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans and three dumpsters in the muni lot.

Drivers should also be aware of downtown parking restrictions that run three hours before and two hours after each home game.

“Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation,” police said.