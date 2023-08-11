CLEVELAND (WJW) – Buffalo fans have their folding tables and Cleveland fans have the muni lot.

Fans across the NFL have different game day traditions, and that’s why Cleveland police want to remind people about the rules for tailgating in the Municipal Lot.

Cleveland hosts the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Road closures

All highway exits around Cleveland Browns Stadium will be closed by 6 p.m. Friday and traffic around the stadium will be limited to Browns Pass holders and drop-offs for individuals with disabilities. Pass holders and drop-offs will only be able to reach the stadium via North Marginal westbound from East 55th Street.

Ramps remain closed until after the end of the game. East 9th and West 3rd will open after the start of the game and reclose at the end of the game.



Parking

Parking restrictions are in effect in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game. For the Aug. 11 game, parking restrictions are in place from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Municipal Lot Times and Reminders

The East Muni Lot opens at 12 p.m. Friday. The West Muni Lot will open at 5 p.m.

Traffic overflow will be directed to East 38th Street and King Avenue. Drivers will be instructed by police to line up on King Avenue eastbound to east 40th Street, then south on East 40th Street and west on Lakeside Avenue. Motorists awaiting entry to the lot shall not congregate on East 9th Street, the Shoreway, the South Marginal, East 55th Street nor St. Clair Avenue.

Tailgating Rules

No open pit fires Propane grills only (No charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces prohibited You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy No in/out privileges All litter must be dispensed in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited No private latrines Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Fees

$30 per space

Hours

During regular weekend home games, the municipal lot opens promptly at 5 a.m. Forevening games, the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon for game day vehicles while the western portion of the lot will not be open to game day parking until 5 p.m.

Sanitation

Portable restrooms, trash cans and dumpsters will be available. Tailgaters are asked to dispose of all trash.