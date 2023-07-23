CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person was critically injured and three others seriously hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash in front of a busy shopping center, according to Cleveland police.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.

The accident happened in front of a large shopping strip on West 117th which includes Target, Giant Eagle, and more stores around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one of the victims that was trapped in a wrecked vehicle was removed by first responders and taken to Metro Health Medical Center.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.