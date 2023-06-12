AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Minson Way.

According to police, officers found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

While providing first aid, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for interfering with police, a press release from the department states.

During the investigation, another victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found a short distance away with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots during a party, hitting the victims before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490.