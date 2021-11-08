Multiple teens shot at memorial event in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three teens.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Fernwood Dr. Sunday just after 1:30 a.m.

According to police, multiple people were running from the home when officers arrived.

Three teenage girls were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the teens had gathered at the home for a memorial and party.

Multiple shots were fired into the house where the memorial was taking place. The home next door was also struck by gunfire, police say.

According to a press release, evidence suggests there was an exchange of gunfire.

No one was injured in the second home. Two vehicles were also shot.

Police say officers recovered a handgun and shell casings.

If you have information, call the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.