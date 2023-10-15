*Above video is a recent story about the impact of Cleveland Police overtime to try and curb violence and increase response times*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three 17-year-olds sustained gunshot wounds during an overnight shooting, according to Cleveland Police.

The victims were two males and one female, police said.

Police said the multiple victims were shot in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue on the city’s southeast side just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The three victims were transported to the hospital and the shooting is being investigated, according to police.

Police didn’t release any information about suspects.