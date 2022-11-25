(WJW) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 634,000 SUVs because of a fire risk.

The recall is for Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

A cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

Ford is not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because they say the fires generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off.

Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem, according to Reuters.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.