Three police officers shot in Texas after responding to call at a home

(CNN) — Three police officers in Cedar Park, Texas, were shot while responding to a call at a home, according to the police department.

The officers are in stable condition. The subject is barricaded in a home.

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

