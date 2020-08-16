(CNN) — Three police officers in Cedar Park, Texas, were shot while responding to a call at a home, according to the police department.
The officers are in stable condition. The subject is barricaded in a home.
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Pennsylvania zoo welcomes two critically endangered red panda cubs
- Three police officers shot in Texas after responding to call at a home
- Brunswick twin sisters collecting face masks to distribute throughout school district
- 26 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland
- OSU quarterback Justin Fields launches petition to reinstate 2020 football season