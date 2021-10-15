Multiple people shot in violent night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene of multiple shootings late Thursday and early Friday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Union Ave. and E. 99th St.

Neighbors said they heard 70 shots.

Police combed the parking lot of a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) high-rise for evidence and had the area blocked off with crime tape.

EMS tells FOX 8 two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, Cleveland police responded to a shooting at Lorain Ave. and W. 25th St.

Crime scene and homicide detectives responded around 3:15 a.m.

EMS transported one person to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have information in either of these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7563.