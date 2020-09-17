Multiple people shot, 1 killed at Cleveland apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that injured multiple people and killed one.

Officers responded to 7403 Garden Valley for a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found three men at the scene who had been shot.

One victim died at the hospital.

Investigators believe two suspects fired shots into an apartment where nine victims were at the time, including children.

A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old inside the apartment were not hurt, nor were four other adults.

A 15-year-old was shot in the wrist, and another person had a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The person who died at the hospital has not been identified.

He was 20 years old.

Police need information about possible suspects.

If you can help, call (216)623-5464 or Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8