1  of  4
Breaking News
Portion of Interstate 90 East closed due to three-car crash involving police cruisers Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Two hurt in Cleveland house fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were reportedly injured after a house fire on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2300 block of East 85th Street.

The fire spread from a two-story home to a neighboring home. It took over 75 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, and another hurt their knee while getting out of the house.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide housing.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral