Two hurt in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were reportedly injured after a house fire on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2300 block of East 85th Street.

The fire spread from a two-story home to a neighboring home. It took over 75 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, and another hurt their knee while getting out of the house.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide housing.

