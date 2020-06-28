Multiple people reportedly hurt during shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire during a peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

According to WDRB, it happened in Jefferson Sqaure Park where the tents are set up on Saturday night.

Police told the news outlet there are multiple injuries.

Video circulating on social media shows people running from the shooter and hiding behind vehicles for covers as shots ring out.

LMPD brought in some officers in riot gear following the reported shooting in Jefferson Square Park. @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/FPk1NGL3RN — Not Ben Tobin (@Billy_Kobin) June 28, 2020

Taylor was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.