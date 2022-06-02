CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of E. 156th Street and Miles Avenue.

According to officials, EMS transported a 20-year-old woman in critical condition, a 21-year-old woman and 34-year-old man in serious condition and a 79-year-old man, 22-year-old man and 1-year-old child in stable condition to University Hospitals.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.