Police investigate massage parlor in Bath Twp. for alleged prostitution, charges now pending

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple people are facing prostitution charges following an investigation into a massage parlor in Bath Township.

According to a press release, Bath Township Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted several surveillance details of “Tranquility Massage” over the last several weeks and believe the business was being used as prostitution front.

“Investigative observations included: 1) only males entering and exiting the premises; 2) female employees walking to and from the business location, but not leaving the premises for extended periods of time,” officers noted.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday, which police said provided additional information and evidence, including seized cash.

Charges of compelling prostitution are pending against a man and woman connected with the business. Patrons have also been identified and charges may be filed against them as well.

