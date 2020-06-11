Multiple injuries in Cleveland apartment fire; mom and baby critical

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire at E. 143rd St. and Milverton Rd. early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m.

The fire broke out at a three-story brick apartment building.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo tells FOX 8 the call came in as a fire with victims trapped.

They rescued a mother and her baby according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

FOX 8 has learned a 4-month-old baby is in critical condition.

The child’s mother was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Two toddlers also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Three other adults were also treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was treated for a burn to the wrist.

“It’s a difficult situation in a working fire like this when you’ve got a lot of smoke and you actually have to go in to search in addition to fighting the fire and putting it out.” said Chief Cavillo.

Chief Cavillo says fire investigators are on the scene.

He says they don’t know how many people are displaced at this time, but that the Red Cross has been contacted.

The fire seriously affected two apartments in the building on the second and third floors.

One resident told us she escaped the fire by climbing out of the window with her six-year-old son.

She said her neighbor came pounding on the door to alert her.

She said she heard what sounded like fireworks.

“It sounded like a whole bunch of pops. Like the little cherry bomb fireworks that shoot off the smoke. And I smelled something kinda like that. I was like what the heck. So I went to get myself together, and I heard somebody yelling. I went to the window it was my neighbor and he’s yelling that there’s a fire,” the resident told FOX 8.

The apartment building lost power during last night’s storms.

