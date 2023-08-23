WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple people were injured after a parking garage collapsed in Willowick Wednesday night.

It happened behind the East Tower at the Shoregate Apartments.

According to fire officials, people were inside two vehicles when the floor beneath them collapsed, crushing another car below and causing a fire.

At least three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed. Investigators have to search for more possible victims.

“They’re trying to extinguish the fire and then start searching for victims,” a firefighter told FOX 8.

Search and rescue dogs have been brought to the scene as well.

Officials are saying the building should be safe, but residents should be on alert in case of an evacuation.

At least four vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.