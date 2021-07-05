Photos: Multiple hurt after fireworks incident at Toledo home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • ( courtesy Toledo Fire and Rescue)
  • ( courtesy Toledo Fire and Rescue)
  • ( courtesy Toledo Fire and Rescue)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit is investigating after several people were injured after fireworks were set off from the back of a U-Haul at a residence Sunday.

In a Facebook post, officials say they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. after a call about a grass fire in the 600 block of Berry Street.

Officials say two patients were transported by life squad with unknown injuries and one was patient taken to a local ER in a private car. Several others were also injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app