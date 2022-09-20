CHICAGO (WGN) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a building explosion in South Austin Tuesday morning.

First responders were on the scene at a three-story, 36-unit apartment building just before 9:30 a.m. at the 5600 block of West West End Avenue after a portion of the top floor collapsed. At least 10 ambulances were at the location.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were transported to the hospital. Officials said three people are in serious to critical condition.

“Our first concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents,” Roman Viere, owner of the building, said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to cooperate with emergency services, and we are ready to do whatever we can to support our residents.”

The building next door was evacuated, according to fire officials.

A woman who was near the building when the explosion happened said she thought it was a bomb that went off.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.