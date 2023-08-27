CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a police chase and car crash in Cleveland Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Route 176 North at Spring Road in Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Parma Police were chasing a vehicle that eventually went into the City of Cleveland.

The vehicle being chased crashed and four people were taken to the hospital.

This crash is still under investigation.

No further information was made available.