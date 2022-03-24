CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators were called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland that spread to multiple homes.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of Bancroft Ave.

A home that was under renovation caught fire. No one lived there.

The fire spread to both neighboring homes.

8900 Bancroft Ave., Cleveland, FOX 8 photo

The people who lived in those houses were able to get out uninjured.

The homes have significant damage.

Once firefighters checked the house for victims, they fought the fire defensively.

No firefighters were hurt.

Roads were closed in the area while firefighters knocked out the flames.

Mike Norman, public information officer for Cleveland Fire, told FOX 8 the fire started in the basement of the home that was under renovation.

It’s been deemed a total loss.

Investigators were unable to get into the basement of the home.

The cause is undetermined.