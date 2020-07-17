Multiple fire departments on scene of warehouse fire in Brewster

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple fire departments are on scene of a warehouse fire at Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway Company.
According to the Brewster Fire Department, the fire was reported Thursday night. Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.
The area surrounding the property has been blocked off. Drivers should use caution.
No word on any injuries or what caused the blaze.
