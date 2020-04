HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Hinckley firefighters battled a massive barn fire on Saturday.

According to the department, a neighbor called 911 around 5 a.m. to report the blaze.

When crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, there were no livestock was inside at the time. No one was was hurt.

Several departments assisted the fire department, including Granger, Brunswick Hills, Brunswick, Richfield and Hinckley police.