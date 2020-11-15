Multiple fire departments battle house fire in Medina County, one person found dead

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Erhart York Fire Department responded to a deadly fire on Saturday.

According to a press release, crews were dispatched to East Street around 5:30 p.m. While they were on the way, they were told an occupant may still be inside.

“Deputies from Medina County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from Medina City Police Department arrived to find the house well involved in fire. The Deputies and Officers heroically made attempts to gain access to the resident without success,” officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they searched where they could, given the heavy fire and smoke, and worked to get the fire under control. The resident was later found dead.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies assisted on scene.

Officials are reminding residents to make sure their home has working smoke detectors and to plan for two ways out of their home in case of a fire.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: