RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Lanes are closed after multiple crashes on I-77 in both directions in Richfield.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has posted the following traffic alert on I-77 near I-271:

All lanes are blocked on I-77 South beyond I-271 S to SR-176

Ramp I-271 South to I-77/SR-21 South CLOSED

The right lane is blocked on I-77 North at I-271 North to I-77 North

Ramp I-80 East to I-77 South CLOSED

According to Richfield police dispatch, there is a semi rollover on I-77 south just before I-271. Traffic is being diverted off the highway.

Directly across the highway from the semi rollover is a three-car accident on I-77 north. The highways is down to one lane.