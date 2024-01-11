STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Heads up! If you travel along State Route 43 in Portage County — there will be several upcoming weekend closures.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are new set dates for when portions of the roadway will be closed as part of a widening project.

Expected Closures:

Beginning on Friday, January 19, at 7 p.m., SR 43 between Pike Parkway and Gaynelle Ave. will be closed through Monday morning, January 22, at 6 a.m. for a culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 82 to SR 44 to SR 303.

Beginning on Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m., SR 43 between Shawnee Trail and Evergreen Dr. will be closed through Monday morning, January 29, at 6 a.m. for a culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 82 to SR 44 to SR 303.

Originally, the closure between Shawnee Trail and Evergreen Drive was scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Jan. 12.

The widening project, which started in Fall 2022, is expected to be completed by this summer.

Officials note that all scheduled work is weather permitting.