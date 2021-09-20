Multiple cars struck on I-90 in Bratenahl due to wrong-way driver

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a multi-car crash on I-90 in Bratenahl around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports the crash happened shortly after reports of a driver going the wrong way.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports I-90 east/SR-2/SR-283 is closed at Eddy Rd. because of a crash.

The backup stretches for several miles around the crash scene.

Bratenahl police confirm the crash is fatal but did not release more information about what happened.

They report I-90 eastbound is being shut down from Eddy Rd. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

FOX 8 has reached out to EMS and Bratenahl police for more information.

