by: Cris Belle
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 / 07:19 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 14, 2022 / 07:22 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple vehicles are disabled due to a large pothole on Route 8 southbound at I-76/I-77 in Akron.
Large pothole causing the issues https://t.co/vtzk6GRvKu— Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 14, 2022
Be cautious if you are traveling in that area.
