Multiple businesses seriously damaged in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters responded to the scene of a commercial building fire in the early hours of Friday morning.
About 12:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 1241 Diagonal Rd.
The building has several businesses inside, including a car repair shop, a barber shop, and a restaurant.
Firefighters fought the fire defensively because of the amount of fire that was showing upon arrival.
All of the businesses were heavily damaged.
The fire was under control around 3 a.m.
Roads were closed in the area during the fire fight.
No one was hurt.
No word on a cause.