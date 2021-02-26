Multiple businesses seriously damaged in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters responded to the scene of a commercial building fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

About 12:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 1241 Diagonal Rd.

The building has several businesses inside, including a car repair shop, a barber shop, and a restaurant.

Firefighters fought the fire defensively because of the amount of fire that was showing upon arrival.

All of the businesses were heavily damaged.

The fire was under control around 3 a.m.

Roads were closed in the area during the fire fight.

No one was hurt.

No word on a cause.