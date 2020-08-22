Multiple bars and restaurants across NE Ohio punished for violating COVID-19 orders

*Watch our previous report above on a Lakewood bar being cited.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission heard 13 cases from bars and restaurants across Ohio this week for citations related to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the charges included violating social distancing orders and engaging in various forms of improper conduct in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.

Several local establishments were on the list:

Yankees Tavern in Geneva-on-the-Lake: Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation as to 1, but not in violation as to 2 and 3. The Commission issued a 30-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation as to 1, but not in violation as to 2 and 3. The Commission issued a 30-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020. The Bait House in Port Clinton: The Commission issued a 7 day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,400 in lieu of serving the suspension.

The Commission issued a 7 day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,400 in lieu of serving the suspension. East End in Cleveland: The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800.00 in lieu of serving the suspension. The business also had a prior pending violation.

The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800.00 in lieu of serving the suspension. The business also had a prior pending violation. Vivid Restaurant in Maple Heights: The Commission issued a 15-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $3,000.00 in lieu of serving the suspension.

The Commission issued a 15-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $3,000.00 in lieu of serving the suspension. Medusa Restaurant and Lounge in Cleveland: The Commission issued a 45-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020.

The Commission issued a 45-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020. Niese Holdings in Put-in-Bay: The Commission found the permit holder in violation as to 2, but not in violation as to 1. The Commission issued a 20-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020.

The Commission found the permit holder in violation as to 2, but not in violation as to 1. The Commission issued a 20-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020. Park Hotel Gift Shop in Put-in-Bay: Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation, but issued no penalty.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation, but issued no penalty. Adventure Bay in Put-in-Bay: The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750.00 in lieu of serving the suspension

The Commission works in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Investigative Unit.

