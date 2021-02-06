Multi-vehicle crash involving military Humvee restricts I-480 W near State Road

CLEVELAND (WJW) —  A crash involving at least four vehicles, including a military Humvee, has snarled traffic on I-480 westbound near State Road, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. Saturday, according to police sources and those on scene.

Police sources say one person is injured.

We are also told a secondary crash occurred involving multiple vehicles near the main crash.

Sgt Ray Santiago, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, confirms troopers are on scene now and trying to determine what took place.  

We will continue to update this story as more is learned.

