BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A multi-vehicle crash closed a roadway in the Shaker Heights and Beachwood area Wednesday afternoon.

Chagrin Boulevard is closed in both directions from Green Road to Warrensville Center Road. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Beachwood police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Investigators say there are injuries, but no other information is available at this time. The crash is under investigation.