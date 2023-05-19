(WJW) – Northeast Ohio is preparing to host the 2024 total solar eclipse, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the globe.

For some, the event will feature a multi-day party with hotels, green spaces, science institutions, and a collaborative regional effort to allow visitors to come, stay, and hopefully come back.

The last total solar eclipse in 2017 attracted 116,000 visitors to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, bringing in about $30 million to local businesses.

The 2024 eclipse will fall on a Monday, providing a good chance for a multi-day celebration.

Roosevelt Leftwich has more in the video above.