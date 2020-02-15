Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A multi-car crash left one man dead and several others hurt in Cleveland on Friday night.

According to the fire department, a car was speeding north on East 93rd Street when it struck a vehicle head on and caught fire. That second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames and had to rescue multiple victims.

EMS supervisor tells FOX 8 a 50-year-old man died from his injuries. A 30-year-old man, 35-year-old man, 40-year-old man, 56-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

