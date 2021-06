HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) – Several agencies responded to the scene of a two-car crash that ended in a building in Hinckley Thursday.

One of the cars crashed into Hinckley’s Coffee and Donuts and Ridge Rd. and State Route 303.

Photos from the scene show the car went several feet into the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Medina County Building Department is investigating the structural stability of the building.

No word on what will happen with the donut shop.