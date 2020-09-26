Multi-car accident closes down I-76 West to I-77 South ramp, Akron police report

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is reporting that an accident involving multiple cars has shut down the ramp from I-76 West to I-77 South.

Police report that at least one person has been taken to the hospital due to “serious injuries.”

The ramp at the central interchange will remain closed for unknown amount of time.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is learned.

