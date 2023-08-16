[Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story showing off Tucker’s mullet.]

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Six years old, Tucker Jones, of Amherst, is the epitome of ‘business in the front, party in the back’ and he wants the world to recognize it.

FOX 8 has been following along as he competed for the title ‘Best Kid Mullet’ in the country.

WJW photo

WJW photo

At first, he found himself in the top 100 for his age group, then the top 25, and now the results are in and Tucker placed 10 in the final standings, according to a recent Facebook post by USA Mullet Champions.

Tucker ‘out-mulleted’ more than one-thousand kids in his division, and got more than 57 hundred votes. He even raised more than $2,000 for charity along the way. The money raised will go towards Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Way to go, Tucker!