Mugshot: Akron man arrested in Lyft driver killing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Hudson man who was killed in Akron while driving for Lyft has been identified as Kristopher Roukey.

The 48-year-old was the husband of a City of Akron employee.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released a statement about the death.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the Roukey’s, as they cope with the tragic loss of a life cut too short,” Mayor Horrigan said.

Roukey was found in a vehicle near the intersection of Buchtel Ave. and Straw St. with several gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. Sunday.

A short time later, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Kahlyl Powe, 23.

Police believe Powe was walking down the street when he shot Roukey.

Kahlyl Powe

Law enforcement found him in an apartment just blocks away from where Roukey was killed.

According to a press release, detectives also found the suspected murder weapon.

Roukey’s spouse works with the Recreation and Parks staff in Akron.

Powe was arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

He’s been booked in the Summit County Jail.