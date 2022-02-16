Mug shots released of suspects in case of missing girl found hidden under staircase

(Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department)

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (WJW) — Mugshots have been released of the suspects in the case of a missing little girl found hidden under a staircase in a New York home.

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer, New York, on July 13, 2019. Investigators believed the girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr.

She was found Monday after police received a tip that the child was being hidden in the home.

The homeowner, who was not immediately identified, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared in 2019, police said.

A little over an hour into their search, police found the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. Cooper was with her.

The girl was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters, where she was seen by paramedics. She was later released to her legal guardian in good health and reunited with her older sister.

Cooper, 33, is charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She was taken to the Ulster County Jail.

Shultis Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree custodial interference and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Also charged is Shultis’ 57-year-old father, Kirk Shultis Sr. He faces charges of first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Stay-away orders of protection have been issued against all three suspects.

Fox News reports the suspects will appear in court for the second time in the case Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is still underway.