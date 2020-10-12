Muckleheads swarm like a cloud over Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Whether you call them midges, muckleheads, or mayflies, those pesky bugs are still swarming in Northeast Ohio.

A FOX 8 viewer sent us a video from Avon Lake, where you can see the pesky bugs moving like a shadow around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

They hatch on Lake Erie in the late spring, and we’re seeing more of them now that the lake temperatures are cooling.

They don’t bite. They’re more of a nuisance bug.

Although Monday will be warm, cool air is pushing into Northeast Ohio.

This weekend we could see highs in the low 50s.

