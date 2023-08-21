LIVONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The metro Detroit twins for whom an Amber Alert was issued Monday have been found and are safe, police say.

The Amber Alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. as the Livonia Police Department sought the 14-day-old twin boys, who were believed to be endangered. The alert was canceled shortly before 11 a.m., with Michigan State Police saying the twins were safe.

The babies were thought to be with an unidentified woman whose car was last seen near a Quality Inn in Livonia. It was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.