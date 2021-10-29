Listen to the Mike Trivisonno tribute show as coworkers announce his sudden passing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland legend is being remembered as generous, genuine, and a good friend.

Longtime WTAM AM 1100 radio host Mike Trivisonno died suddenly Thursday.

Programming director Ray Davis announced his passing on the air, in a show they’re now calling the Mike Trivisonno tribute show.

“Very sad to say that Mike Trivisonno passed away today at the age of 74,” Davis said choking back the words.

The announcement was made on “The Mike Trivisonno show,” which aired weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

“This is the most difficult show that we’ll ever do in our careers,” they shared.

#RIPTriv quickly spread online and people across Ohio and far beyond shared their memories.

Fran and I are very saddened to hear of the death of Mike Trivisonno. Triv was one of a kind – a man who would ask tough questions but who also had a big heart. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 28, 2021

Luv U Triv 🙏🏼 So Going To Miss U Brother🙏🏼 #UMatter pic.twitter.com/On4RizAC7Z — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) October 28, 2021

I loved Triv. He is why I got into talk radio. As great as he was at his craft — a transcendent talent — he was even more impressive off the air. One of the most genuine, generous, philanthropic people I’ve ever known. Never stopped giving. Always willing to help. Thank you, Boss — Dennis Manoloff (@dmansworld474) October 28, 2021

This makes me very sad. Cleveland has lost a good friend. Mike was the guy at the bar, he knew much more than most but never made people feel stupid. You always felt like you were learning something new together. Funny, real and rare. #riptriv #wtam1100 thx triv! https://t.co/GTSvtBZgtA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 28, 2021

Trivisonno’s coworkers said they talked to him Thursday morning and learned he was at the hospital hours later.

“Triv will be missed.”

Trivisonno began his talk radio career in 1986.

Trivisonno started as a frequent caller to Pete Franklin’s sports talk show and was referred to as “Mr. Know It All.”

He was also known for his charitable work. He raised more than $5 million for local charities, including Coats for Kids, according to WTAM.

He leaves behind a wife and 3 children.

Funeral arrangements and a cause of death have not been announced.