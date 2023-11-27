(WJW) – American R&B and soul singer Jean Knight has died at the age of 80.

Her longtime friend Bernie Cyrus confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

She was born Jean Caliste on January 26, 1943, in New Orleans.

Knight’s 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff” spent 5 weeks at No. 1 on the R&B charts and hit No. 2 on the Pop charts, according to Rolling Stone.

“’Mr. Big Stuff’ — it was just so universal. People remember it. And look, so many people covered it. But nobody did it like Jean,” Cyrus said.

Rolling Stone said the song was one of the largest-selling singles from Stax Records.

The song sold 3 million copies, according to the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.