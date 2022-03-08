Moving out: These major companies are halting business in Russia

**Related Video Above: How you can help the people of Ukraine.**

(WJW) — With Russia invading Ukraine, many companies have chosen to stand up against the unprovoked conflict and halt business in President Vladimir Putin’s country.

What that looks like exactly differs, with some limiting access to their products and others exiting from the country entirely. The economic and social impacts on Russia due to these moves has yet to be seen, but it’s clear — from being able to post on TikTok to buying a cheeseburger — daily life is going to be affected.

Here’s a list of the major companies taking some action against Russia:

APPLE

The company announced it’s halted all product sales in the country, including the stopping of exports. Access to Apple Pay is reportedly limited as are some Ukrainian maps on Apple Maps.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the company said in a statement.

BP

BP has cut ties from Russian oil company Rosneft, reportedly exiting its 19.75% shareholding.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues,” BP chair Helge Lund said in a statement. “However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.”

COCA-COLA

The soft drink company announced March 8 it is suspending its business in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

The famed motorcycle company has chosen to shut down business in Russia, including suspending bike shipments into the country.

Harley-Davidson’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which includes Russia, reportedly made up about 31% of last year’s sale.

MCDONALD’S

All 850 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia are temporarily closed. However, the company is reportedly continuing to pay its thousands of employees during this time.

“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said in a statement.

The burger giant reported in a recent filing that its Russia and Ukraine-based restaurants contributed 9% of its yearly revenue.

FEDEX, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)

The shipping companies have announced that delivery services in and out of Russia and Ukraine are being suspended due to the conflict. UPS has also said it’s going to stop its cargo planes from flying over Russia.

NETFLIX

No more Netflix and chilling for Russia. The company decided to suspend its service to the country over the weekend due to the situation in Ukraine. They also announced they were putting a halt on all production of any upcoming Russian series. Russians will have access to their accounts through the end of their billing cycle.

SHELL

On March 8, Shell announced it would no longer purchase natural gas and oil from Russia, along with shutting down any gas stations throughout the country. The move comes after weeks of pressure to from the international community.

In a statement, the energy company said they would make the changes “in a phased manner” and did not offer a concrete timetable.

STARBUCKS

The coffee company is closing down it’s stores throughout Russia temporarily, but still plans to offer assistance to its nearly 2,000 employees.

“We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement March 8.

TIKTOK

TikTok users from Russia are no longer able to post or see videos posted from outside the county on the social media service.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company posted on Twitter March 6. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”

VISA, MASTERCARD, AMERICAN EXPRESS

The three large credit card companies have now suspended operations in Russia.

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, in a press release.

This applies to cards not only issued in Russia but any other cards used within the country.