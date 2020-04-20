Move over: Record crashes in Ohio work zones in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio drivers logged 6,574 crashes in work zones in 2019.

The state says it is an all-time record.

The number is getting special attention now because it is National Work Zone Awareness week.

According to Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio is on track to meet or surpass that 2019 number this year.

Included in the 6,574 work zone crashes in 2019, were 1,121 injuries, 129 of those being serious, and 16 deaths, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“The men and women who work on and along our roadways put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure our roads and bridges are in the best condition possible. All they ask in return is for motorists to pay attention to them, move over, and slow down,” said Marchbanks.