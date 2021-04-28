Mounted Police Unit getting new stables, City of Cleveland says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Mounted Police Unit is getting new stables.

According to city officials, the Mounted Unit is vacating its longtime facility so the city can make improvements to Interstate 90.

The unit’s new stables will be located at Thackeray Avenue and East 59th Street.

The new location is centrally located and within riding distance of both downtown and University Circle.

The city says the 6.5-acre accommodates the extensive indoor and outdoor areas required for an equestrian facility.

The new stables also present opportunities for community engagement. According to the city, the preliminary program includes:

A park at the Visitor entrance to the facility with views to the outdoor training areas.

An indoor arena for CMP horse training and exercise.

A multi-purpose community room, with views into the indoor arena, available for neighborhood and CMP use and programming.

A large paddock/pasture area, a portion of which can be used as an arena, where the horses will be visible from the neighborhood streets and CMP outdoor events can be held.

Construction on the new stables is expected to begin in 2022.